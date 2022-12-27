No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanor has been assigned to preside over Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency case. The case was relegated to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday after the judge originally assigned recused herself because her husband worked for a law firm that had done work related to Bankman-Fried’s collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Bankman-Fried was brought to the United States last week from the Bahamas to face charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. He was freed to live with his parents in California until trial.

