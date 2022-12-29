More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire

POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has risen to 25 as search efforts resume. The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the Thai border started around midnight Wednesday and was extinguished more than 12 hours later on Thursday afternoon. The death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to access victims who are believed to be under debris or in locked rooms. Local authorities said an initial investigation found the fire may have been caused by New Year’s holiday decorations that drew too much electricity, causing wires to overheat and burn. Poipet has more than a dozen casinos.

By HENG SINITH and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press

