US tourist killed by gunfire in Belize

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States Embassy in the tiny Central American nation of Belize on Sunday confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen there and said it was closely monitoring the local investigation. Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams told local outlet 7 News Belize on Saturday that two men had been arrested and charged with murder in the killing that occurred Friday night in San Pedro on the island of Ambergris Caye, a popular tourist destination. The U.S. embassy, in keeping with State Department policy, did not identify the victim. However, New Orleans media outlet nola.com identified her as J’Bria Bowens, a nursing student a Louisiana State University. Bowens was apparently struck by gunfire outside a nightclub.

