Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, hurts 5 in Philadelphia

A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and sent several people to the hospital. Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere. Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said two people managed to free themselves but one person had to be dug out of the rubble. WTXF-TV reports that a 65-year-old man was critically injured and a 60-year-old woman had critical burns.

