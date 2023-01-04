Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching an investigation into one of the state’s most prestigious high schools. The announcement Wednesday follows complaints that students at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in northern Virginia weren’t properly recognized for their achievements on a standardized test. Miyares said Wednesday his office also will investigate the public school’s recently overhauled admissions policies. Some Asian American families said the new policies targeted them because of their success at gaining admission to the elite school. Located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax County, the school regularly ranks among the best in the country.