California’s Newsom to launch 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to kick off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor will lead a march to the state Capitol on Friday followed by a speech. He chose Jan. 6 for the events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds in the form of an expected budget deficit. He is widely seen as a future presidential candidate, though he says he plans to support President Joe Biden in 2024.

