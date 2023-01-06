Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes and reported Friday that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending. The principal at Desert Oasis High School says staff members immediately began providing medical aid when Hughes collapsed during Thursday’s home game against Valley High. The death in Las Vegas came just days after NFL player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is recovering at a hospital in Cincinnati.

