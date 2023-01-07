Phillies acquire All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands. The teams announced the trade Saturday. Soto was an AL All-Star the last two years. He had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strkeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.

