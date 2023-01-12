Lawyer: Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge

TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer says Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday. Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in western Japan. Later that month, Yamagami was sent to a detention center and given a five-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday. He is now back in police custody after reportedly being deemed fit to stand trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.