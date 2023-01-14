Tunisia’s opposition to protest against president’s rule

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Opposition parties and others angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift are planning to march through the capital to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region. The protest comes after disastrous parliamentary elections last month in which just 11% of voters cast ballots. It also comes as the country is going through a major economic crisis, with inflation and joblessness on the rise. The head of a coalition of five opposition parties said tens of thousands of Tunisians are expected to take part in Saturday’s protest march on the Habib Bourguiba avenue, the main artery of the capital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.