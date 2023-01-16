UN: Al-Qaida and Islamic State driving insecurity in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says in a new report that Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity in central Mali and continue to clash near populated areas in the northern Gao and Menaka regions. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday that the level and frequency of violent incidents “remain exceptionally high.” He said attacks by extremist groups against civilians account for the majority of documented human rights abuses. Guterres said “going forward, military operations to combat the extremist groups will continue to be a crucial component for the restoration of security.”

