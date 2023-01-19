Ex-Bosnian Serb commander given 15 years for war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former Bosnian Serb military commander to 15 years in prison for taking part in a 1993 atrocity in which 20 people were hauled off a train and killed during Bosnia’s interethnic war. The court ruled Thursday that Boban Indjic was among Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries who ambushed the train and abducted 20 non-Serb civilians in the small Bosnian town of Strpci, near the Serbian border. The victims were led away to be tortured and killed before their bodies were dumped in the Drina River.

