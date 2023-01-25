Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say a drone strike has killed at least 21 civilians in north-central Nigeria. The victims were members of a civilian defense group who were responding to a reported attack by gunmen in Niger state on Tuesday. A member of the group, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the death toll was likely to increase since many people were critically injured or missing. Authorities have yet to confirm who was responsible for the strike came from but blame quickly fell on the Nigerian air force which has carried out similar strikes in recent years. Spokespeople for the air force and the Nigeria Defense Headquarters have yet to respond to media inquiries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.