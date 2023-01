Several questioned in Croatia over oligarch’s missing yacht

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have brought in for questioning several people over the disappearance last October of a luxury yacht from an Adriatic Sea marina where it was held as part of Western sanctions imposed on oligarchs with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The disappearance of the 35-meter Irina Vu from the marina on the island of Murter was only recently noticed and reported by local media. The yacht reportedly sailed to Turkey and another one was left in the marina in its place. The incident has drawn public criticism of the authorities in Croatia.

