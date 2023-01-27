UK student nurse charged with taking bomb to maternity ward

LONDON (AP) — A student nurse has appeared in a British court charged with planning to attack an air force base and taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked. Mohammad Farooq was arrested outside St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, northern England, on Jan. 20 with what prosecutors say was a “viable” pressure-cooker bomb. Prosecutors also allege that Farooq carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base earlier this month after being encouraged online to attack it. He faces charges of preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm. Farooq appeared by video link Friday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was ordered detained until his next court hearing.

