Challenge for Tunisian democracy: Getting voters to show up

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia was once the Arab world’s hope for a new era of democracy. Now it’s in the midst of an election that’s more of an embarrassment than a model. Barely 11% of voters turned out in the first round of parliamentary elections last month. The opposition Islamists boycotted and many Tunisians are disillusioned with their leaders. Ten candidates secured seats in the legislature even though not a single voter cast a ballot for them, because they ran unopposed. President Kais Saied is pinning his hopes on Sunday’s second round of voting, which will wrap up his sweeping redesign of Tunisian politics. He dissolved the previous parliament in 2021.

