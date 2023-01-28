Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office said Saturday that Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms. The 66-year-old Carney says he’s “feeling fine” and is isolating himself, and will work from home. This marks Carney’s second publicly announced bout with coronavirus in the past several months. He tested positive last May. Carney is barred by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.