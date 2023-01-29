Skip to Content
’24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45. She passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career. She had recurring roles on “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

