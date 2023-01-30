Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a dance hall in Monterey Park that is popular with older Asian Americans. Among those killed were 63-year-old LiLan Li, whose daughter remembers her as a loving grandmother and “a pillar of strength and optimism.”

