‘Father of Peeps’ marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98

Ira “Bob” Born, a candy company executive known as the “Father of Peeps” for mechanizing the process to make the marshmallow chicks, has died. He was 98. Born’s father, Sam Born, was a Russian immigrant who founded Just Born Quality Confections, a small candy company, in 1923. The family later moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Bob Born served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before joining the family business. In the early 1950s, he came up with a machine that mechanized the process for making marshmallow chicks, reducing the time to make them from 27 hours to six minutes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.