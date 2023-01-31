Despite ‘Cop City’ protests, Atlanta moves forward with plan

ATLANTA (AP) — In the wake of the shooting death of an environmental activist, Atlanta-area officials have reiterated that they are moving forward with plans to construct a huge police and firefighter training center that protesters derisively refer to as “Cop City.” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a news conference to announce the city had signed a memorandum of understanding with DeKalb County to build the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. He also said officials have pledged to enact certain environmental protections after consulting with a “community advisory committee.” Outside City Hall, a few dozen protesters gathered to oppose the project, chanting, “We don’t want your compromise! Stop Cop City!”

