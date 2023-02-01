Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, have asked the Justice Department to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who they say accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop he dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. The request was made in a letter Wednesday. In a separate letter, Hunter Biden’s attorneys have also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory claims made about him on-air. The request for a criminal inquiry comes comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department.

