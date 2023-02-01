Spain’s PM heads to Morocco to reap benefits of mended ties

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has traveled to Rabat along with 11 ministers before a meeting with Moroccan government officials. It’s part of the European country’s strategy to improve historically complex relations with its neighbor across the Strait of Gibraltar. The north African country is an important partner with the European Union in fighting extremism and aiding the bloc’s irregular migration policies. Sánchez flew to Morocco on Wednesday and will attend a forum of business leaders from both countries in Rabat. He will sit down on Thursday with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.