Sweden: Anti-Turkish protests have increased attack threat

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency says the threat of attacks in the Scandinavian country has increased since a far-right activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The agency said Tuesday that “the assessment is that the security situation has deteriorated.” However, the SAPO security service didn’t increase Sweden’s terror threat level. The agency’s statement comes at time of tensions with mostly Muslim Turkey over the applications of Sweden and Finland to become NATO members. Over the weekend, the U.S. Embassy in Sweden warned of “possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists in the wake of recent Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.