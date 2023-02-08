Zelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia’s invasion

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the U.K. since the war began.

The British government says Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament.

The U.K. is one of the biggest military backers of Ukraine and has sent the country more than 2 billion pounds ($2,5 billion) in weapons and equipment.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine