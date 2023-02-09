Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 6:52 AM

Ghana soccer player Atsu still missing in Turkey earthquake

KIFI

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

Ghana international soccer player Christian Atsu is still missing after the earthquake in Turkey despite earlier reports he had been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital. Atsu’s club and agent say they haven’t been able to confirm the former Chelsea and Newcastle forward is at a hospital. Atsu plays for the Hatayspor club in the southern Turkish city of Antakya. The city is near the epicenter of the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday and devastated the region. More than 17,000 people have been killed.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content