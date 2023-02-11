California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up as a match-up between nationally known rivals. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, gathered hundreds of supporters in Burbank, California, Saturday. A day earlier Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is known for her tough grilling of witnesses at congressional hearings, campaigned in Los Angeles. Feinstein has not said if she will seek another term.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.