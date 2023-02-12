Man, 19, charged in violent protest outside UK asylum hotel

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 19-year-old man with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency services worker over a protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England. Police said an initially peaceful protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, near Liverpool, turned violent Friday when some demonstrators threw projectiles including lit fireworks at police and set a police van aflame. The 19-year-old, Jarad Skeete, was arrested alongside 14 others at the protest. Police said the incident left an officer and two civilians with slight injuries. Lawmaker Lisa Nandy, from the opposition Labour Party, criticized the government for creating a “toxic” mix of anti-migrant rhetoric and poor accommodation provisions for asylum-seekers awaiting a government decision.

