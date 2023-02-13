Rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group has urged the U.S. and Libya to clarify the legality of a surprise extradition of a suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. U.S. authorities announced in December that they had arrested Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi. His arrest and extradition has put a spotlight on how he was picked up, just months after his release from a Libyan prison, and sent to the United States. Human Rights Watch said Mas’ud’s saga has raised rights concerns. It said Monday that justice for the victims of Pan Am Flight 103 risks being tainted without those questions answered. The attack killed 259 people on the plane and 11 on the ground.

