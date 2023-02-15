Split Pennsylvania House set for raucous return next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Democrat-controlled House is warning of potential chaos when state lawmakers reconvene next week, six weeks after they elected a speaker and left the Capitol without doing any other business. Minority Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County says the chamber’s razor-thin majority of just one seat may not be able to solve the gridlock that so far has prevented the House from even passing operating rules for the 2023-24 session. In early January, the members elected Democratic state Rep. Mark Rozzi as House speaker. He has been working on new rules with a small group of three lawmakers from each party.

