Virginia competes with Maryland to land new FBI headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s political leaders are making their case for moving the FBI headquarters to the state, arguing that the federal government would be wise to follow the steps of Amazon and other corporate leaders that have come to the commonwealth. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Time Kaine, and nearly every other political leader from northern Virginia held a press conference Wednesday in Springfield; that’s one of three sites under consideration to replace the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. The other two under consideration are in Maryland. Budget documents estimate that roughly 7,500 jobs are tied to the new facility. Discussions on a new headquarters have dragged on now for 15 years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.