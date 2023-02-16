Canada to deploy Navy vessels to Haiti as violence worsens
By DÁNICA COTO and ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will deploy Navy vessels to Haiti to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence in upcoming weeks. Trudeau made the announcement Thursday at an annual meeting of Caribbean leaders. The move comes shortly after a Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane returned from a similar assignment in Haiti, which is battling a surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings blamed on gangs that have become more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Trudeau met behind closed doors with earlier Thursday with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. He told reporters he urgently wants Haiti to hold elections despite the worsening insecurity.