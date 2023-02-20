Jesuit barred from artistic activity after new abuse claims

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order is taking new measures against a prominent Jesuit artist after 15 more people came forward with fresh accusations of spiritual, sexual and psychological abuse. The Jesuits tell The Associated Press that the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik can no longer pursue his artistic activity, apparently because the new claims suggest his artistic interactions became the source of his abusive relationships. Rupnik is unknown to most Catholics but he is a giant within the Jesuits and the Vatican, and his mosaics decorate churches around the globe. The Rupnik scandal exploded in December when Italian media reported that women had complained for years about his abuse only to have their claims discredited or covered up.

