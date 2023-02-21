Skip to Content
‘Night Court’ reboot returns favorite but set in modern day

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — You can forgive John Larroquette for thinking he’d entered a time machine when he stepped onto the set of the rebooted NBC sitcom “Night Court.” The courtroom, chambers and hallways where he had first made people laugh as prosecutor Dan Fielding starting in the 1980s had been carefully remade and even the green couch in the judge’s office and the cafeteria chairs were found in storage and redeployed. It was he who had changed, aging 35 years, something he called “surreal.” The “Night Court” revival is a hit, with a debut that earned the highest ratings for a comedy series on NBC since 2017.

