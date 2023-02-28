Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on Sunday to mark the 58th anniversary of a landmark event of the civil rights movement. Biden will speak in Selma for the annual remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 that white police beat Black civil rights marchers as they attempted to cross the city’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. The visit comes as the crucible of the civil rights movement is fighting to recover from a January tornado. Biden visited Selma for the annual voting rights commemoration as a presidential candidate in 2020 and as vice president in 2013.

