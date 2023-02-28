Doctors: Security forces kill protester near Sudan’s capital

CAIRO (AP) — A medical group says Sudanese security forces shot and killed an anti-government protester near the capital Khartoum. It said the man was killed after being shot in the chest while taking part in protests on Tuesday. Anti-government protests have become near-weekly events in Khartoum and other major cities ever since the country’s leading general led a military coup in October 2021. Sudanese media and activists identified Tuesday’s victim as Ibrahim Mazjoob. The weekly demonstrations are led by more ardent factions of Sudan’s sprawling pro-democracy network. The medical group say 125 people have been killed in the resulting security force crackdown on the protests.

