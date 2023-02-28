Moldova: Anti-government protest stirs fears of more unrest

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters again took to the streets of Moldova’s capital to demand that the country’s new pro-Western government fully subsidize citizens’ winter energy bills and to “not to involve the country in war.” The protest in Chisinau was organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People and members of Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature. It is the second anti-government rally held in Chisinau in as may weeks and comes amid growing concerns of attempts to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine’s neighbor.

By AUREL OBREJA and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

