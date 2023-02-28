Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 8:29 AM

Moldova: Anti-government protest stirs fears of more unrest

KIFI

By AUREL OBREJA and STEPHEN McGRATH
Associated Press

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters again took to the streets of Moldova’s capital to demand that the country’s new pro-Western government fully subsidize citizens’ winter energy bills and to “not to involve the country in war.”  The protest in Chisinau was organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People and members of Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature. It is the second anti-government rally held in Chisinau in as may weeks and comes amid growing concerns of attempts to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine’s neighbor.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content