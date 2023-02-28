US officials make case for renewal of surveillance powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are urging Congress to renew a surveillance program that the U.S. government has long seen as vital in countering overseas threats of terrorism, cyberattacks and espionage operations. The program is under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, and grants American spy agencies sweeping powers to surveil and examine communications of foreigners located outside the United States. The program is set to expire at year’s end unless Congress agrees to renew it. Officials in the Democratic administration are bracing for a contentious debate on Capitol Hill about reauthorizing the program, with civil liberties advocates aligning with Republicans in raising concerns about the scope of the government’s spy powers.

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.