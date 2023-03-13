Pfizer buys Seagen for $43B, boosts access to cancer drugs

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer that specializes in antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology. Its key products use lab-made proteins called monoclonal antibodies that seek out cancer cells to help deliver a cancer-killing drug while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the deal announced Monday will combine Seagen’s technology with Pfizer’s scale and strength.

By TOM MURPHY and MICHELLE CHAPMAN Associated Press

