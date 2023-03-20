Guatemala seeks to remove opposition candidate’s immunity

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A government prosecutor in Guatemala has asked a court to lift the immunity of one of the candidates in the country’s June presidential elections, because the candidate asked about a judge’s motive in prosecuting journalists. Candidates in Guatemala normally have immunity from being prosecuted while they are running, to ensure free elections. But on Monday prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche asked the country’s Supreme Court to lift the immunity of candidate Edmond Mulet, because Mulet had asked for an investigation into judges. It was the latest chapter in which Guatemala prosecutors have gone after journalists, politicians, former prosecutors and judges for having investigated corruption inside the government and judicial system.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.