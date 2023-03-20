Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has convicted three men of murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000. The jury deliberated a little more than seven days before finding 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and armed robbery. They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date. Prosecutors tied them to the slaying through extensive surveillance video from a motorcycle shop and cellphone videos they took of them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the killing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.