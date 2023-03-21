Ukrainian soldiers near finish of Patriot missile training

FORT SILL, Okla. (AP) — A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers are wrapping up their training on the Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Oklahoma. The soldiers have been training at the historic Fort Sill Army Post. Army public affairs officer Col. Martin O’Donnell says the Ukrainian troops will depart for Europe in the next several days. Once there, they will train on a Patriot missile battery for several more weeks before deploying to Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian soldiers rumbled across the Oklahoma prairie in large 12-wheeled vehicles and set up five mobile missile launchers as part of an exercise on Fort Sill.

