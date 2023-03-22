‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters. Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said Wednesday that the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend of Roiland’s were dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.” Roiland said on Twitter that he has always known the charges were false and would be dismissed, and that he’s disappointed so many were quick to judge him. He was dropped from the animated series when the charges were reported in January.

