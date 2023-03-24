US-Canada migration deal could end walk-around crossings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (AP) — The immigration deal expected to be announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would end a legal process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the countries and pursue asylum cases without going through an official border crossing. The two leaders are expected to announce it Friday in Ottawa. Migrants have been using a remote road outside Champlain, New York, for years to cross the border, and they’ve been allowed to stay once they reach Canadian soil. Southbound crossings also are up sharply. Authorities on both sides are eager to put an end to the process.

