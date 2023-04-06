Oklahoma AG: Glossip murder conviction should be vacated

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general says death row inmate Richard Glossip’s first-degree murder conviction should be thrown out. Attorney General Gentner Drummond outlined the state’s position Thursday in a filing with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. It comes just days after an independent counsel appointed by Drummond to look into the case determined Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence should be vacated and new trial ordered. The state is not suggesting that Glossip is innocent. But Drummond says new evidence recently turned over to his defense team suggests the state’s key witness against Glossip lied to the jury about his mental health treatment and drug use. Glossip was sentenced to die for the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.