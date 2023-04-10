Paper changes caused Maricopa County printer failure: report

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona Supreme Court justice says changes to the paper caused an issue with ballot printers that led to long lines at some Phoenix-area polling places last year. Retired Justice Ruth McGregor concluded that longer ballots on thicker paper pushed some printers to the edge of the capabilities. She says the issue may have been missed in preelection testing because it didn’t properly mimic the stresses that printers experience on Election Day. But she says nothing in her review suggests the problems should have been anticipated. Kari Lake, who ran for governor, and other Republicans have blamed their losses in part on the printer problem.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.