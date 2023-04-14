Sequoia National Park partially reopens after storm damage

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Foothill areas of Sequoia National Park have reopened to the public following extensive storm damage to roads last month. No access to its giant trees is expected for weeks. The National Park Service says the area that reopened Friday extends 6 miles past the entrance station in the town of Three Rivers. It allows access to lower elevation trails, camping and abundant wildflowers. Giant Forest and the General Sherman Tree are among features that remain closed. They are not expected to open before Memorial Day. The park service suggests that visitors who want to see giant sequoias go to nearby Kings Canyon National Park. The park service cautions visitors to come prepared and expect to find snow piled high.

