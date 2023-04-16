Joshua Wong sentenced in another Hong Kong activism case
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to three months in prison for breaching court bans on disclosing personal information about a police officer during 2019 anti-government protests. Wong rose to prominence in 2014 pro-democracy protests in the Chinese territory and was in custody after he indicated his intention to plead guilty in the city’s biggest national security case, in which he faces a potential penalty of up to life in prison. Last year, he finished serving his sentences of about two years for three other cases after being convicted of multiple charges. The jailing and silencing of activists like Wong have damaged faith in the future of Hong Kong, with many young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms and autonomy by moving abroad.