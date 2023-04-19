California city audits police who sent racist, abusive texts
By TERRY CHEA and JANIE HAR
Associated Press
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A California city voted Tuesday to audit its troubled police department after racist text messages sent by officers were made public earlier this month. Officials have named 17 officers who sent text messages, including the president of the Antioch police union. But a Contra Costa County public defender says the text chains included nearly half of the 100-officer department. She has asked prosecutors to dismiss pending cases involving her clients and Antioch police. The district attorney has said she will review criminal cases for possible resentencing or dismissal. The texts show officers bragging about making up evidence and beating suspects. Antioch is a diverse city about 45 miles east of San Francisco.