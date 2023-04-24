Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president says the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor is akin to terrorism. He said the pastor, Paul Makenzi, who is in police custody, belongs to jail and not to any religion. Makenzi was arrested on suspicion of telling his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. The total death toll now stands at 47, with 39 bodies exhumed over the weekend, said a statement from the Inspector General of Police. The Kenya Red Cross Society on Sunday said 112 people have been reported missing at a tracing desk set up at Malindi, where the pastor’s main church was located.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.